SEBI to Issue AI Vulnerability Advisory as Mythos Rattles Financial Markets

The move reflects growing urgency across India's financial sector. Public sector banks are already preparing to significantly step up IT spending to protect customer data and safeguard financial resources in light of Mythos' advanced coding capabilities, which have raised alarms for their potential to detect and exploit cybersecurity weaknesses. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also urged banks to take pre-emptive measures to secure their IT systems following Mythos' demonstration of its ability to identify vulnerabilities and potentially launch cyberattacks.