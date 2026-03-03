  1. home
India's Foreign Exchange Reserves up $19.4 bn During Apr-Dec 2025: RBI Data

RBI data showed India’s forex reserves rose by $19.4 billion during April-December 2025, strengthening the external buffer.

The country's foreign exchange reserves in nominal terms, including valuation effects, rose USD 19.4 billion during April-December 2025, against a depletion of USD 10.7 billion in April-December 2024, according to the RBI data.

On a balance of payments basis, excluding valuation effects, foreign exchange reserves decreased USD 30.8 billion during April-December 2025, as compared to depletion of USD 13.8 billion during April-December 2024.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday released Sources of Variation in Foreign Exchange Reserves in India during April-December 2025.

The valuation gain, primarily reflecting higher price of gold, depreciation of US dollar against major currencies and lower bond yields, increased to USD 50.2 billion during April-December 2025 from USD 3.1 billion during April-December 2024.

The current account balance recorded a deficit of USD 30.2 billion during April-December 2025, as against a deficit of USD 36.7 billion during April-December 2024.

During April-December 2025, there was a capital account deficit of USD 0.6 billion, compared to a surplus of USD 22.9 billion in a similar period last year, the data showed. 

