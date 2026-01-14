WATCH | India’s Pollution Crisis: Can Emission Trading Really Work? Planet People Profit

In this episode of Planet People Profit, Sudipto Dey, Editor, Sustainability & Regulatory Affairs, Outlook Business, speaks with Professor Michael Greenstone, one of the world’s leading experts on environmental regulation and the economics of clean air. Together they discuss how Prof. Greenstone's research has shaped pollution policies across the US, China and India, including the groundbreaking Gujarat emissions trading experiment.