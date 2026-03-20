Net Zero Transition Is About Being Competitive in a Changing World

A

We are here to learn about Indian context, reflect and develop our approach to India. Clearly, one size does not fit all. As a global organisation we can’t say do the same as other countries. There are questions about power generation and coal-fired power, how quickly one moves on the electric vehicles market, among other things.

But our advice is clear. It makes very good economic sense to engage in the transition. The world is changing. Companies which fail to change will be at competitive disadvantage.

How we adapt our framework (for India) is something we will reflect. But there is lot of potential in working with more Indian companies in this transition.