Net Zero Transition Is About Being Competitive in a Changing World

Net-zero transition seen as essential for long-term corporate competitiveness globally, says SBTi.
Indian firms lag in adopting science-based targets despite strong climate progress.
Supply chain challenges, especially SMEs, remain key hurdle in execution efforts.
Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is the global body that validates corporate emissions reduction targets. Globally, around10,000 companies are registered with SBTi, representing nearly 40% of global market capitalisation, accounting for about 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions. SBTi helps companies set and validate science-aligned emissions reduction targets. Typically, global investors, lenders and multinational buyers use SBTi standards as reference to assess corporate climate action. Corporate India’s response has been lukewarm in committing to science-based emission reduction standards. Currently around 420 Indian companies have committed to SBTi targets – of which 249 are validated.
David Kennedy, CEO, SBTi, who was in India recently to interact with industry stakeholders and policymakers, told Outlook Business why it makes competitive sense for India Inc to take leadership position in making their business ‘green’ and expedite the transition journey. Edited Excerpts:
Geopolitics has hogged the headlines over the last year or so. How has geopolitics influenced sustainability priorities of corporates?
Let’s separate geopolitics into the US and the rest of the world. In the US there is high level of political narrative that climate change is a hoax. The narrative is—we are not going to act on it (climate), pull out of Paris Agreement, and all that. At the corporate level, what we see is continued commitment to net-zero transition by very many companies. That approach has not changed. We see that in our data. We (SBTi) have 10,000 companies with committed targets—1,000 of them in the US. None of them are leaving the framework. We have hundreds of US companies setting targets last year, since the time the current administration came in.
So, are we seeing a dual track at work here?
There is a political narrative (against climate). But corporates continue to act as the business case remains very strong. The business case is that we will be in carbon constraint world. Transforming businesses is five, ten or even fifteen years project - which goes beyond the years of the current administration. Businesses continue to work towards transforming themselves in medium-to-long term. That is sensible thing to do. We will be living in a world where carbon will be constraint (for doing business).
How do you bridge the gap between target-setting commitments and action?
India is at a very good point to grow from here. Hundreds of Indian companies work with us, but there should be several hundred more. There is a journey when you are with SBTi. There is commitment and then you prepare for your targets and that is validated by SBTi. That is what is happening in India. So, we have companies that have submitted their targets and there are companies that are working towards submitting targets.
Are there any India-specific trends that stand out?
There are many good things happening in India. The success stories in renewable generation investment, green buildings, cement industry energy efficiency improvements, are among the things that really stand out. Not worried about the gap. We will be watching them carefully and work with the companies to translate the commitments into targets.
Have Indian companies told you anything on the issues they are facing in execution?
They are making good progress in many ways. But the hardest thing has got to do with the SME supply chain. That is true of many countries. We will reflect on how to deal with the SME challenge in India.
Any advise to Indian companies how they should be navigating, especially in a current global scenario, where supply chains are changing, there are geopolitical pressures and tariff related issues?
We are here to learn about Indian context, reflect and develop our approach to India. Clearly, one size does not fit all. As a global organisation we can’t say do the same as other countries. There are questions about power generation and coal-fired power, how quickly one moves on the electric vehicles market, among other things.
But our advice is clear. It makes very good economic sense to engage in the transition. The world is changing. Companies which fail to change will be at competitive disadvantage.
How we adapt our framework (for India) is something we will reflect. But there is lot of potential in working with more Indian companies in this transition.
How do you plan to ramp up SBTi’s India involvement and presence?
We are working with a network of major business groups already. We want to extend our coverage to all companies in those groups, to their supply chains. We also want to work with more companies—beyond the existing groups we work with. We are going to grow significantly in the next couple of years.
The world is changing. The net zero transition makes economic sense. Not only if you are exporting to Europe, but also when you are supplying to the domestic market and other Asian markets also. This is not about companies saving the world, but about companies being competitive in a changing world.
You took over as CEO about a year back. How different is SBTi now, or will it be, going forward?
I inherited very good organisation. As we go ahead, we will focus on action and implementation. Once companies set their target, we will work on how to support them on the journey. We will expand in India, among other countries. We will strengthen our partnerships as we need to work together.