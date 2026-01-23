  1. home
WATCH | India is Finally Realising the Power of Solarisation of Agriculture | Planet People Profit

In this episode of Planet People Profit, we host Mr. Ashish Khanna, Director General of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), in a wide-ranging conversation on the future of global solar energy.

Sudipto Dey
