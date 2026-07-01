  1. home
  2. News
  3. How trump made 14 billion from crypto in a year check his full asset breakdown

How Trump Made $1.4 Billion From Crypto In A Year, Check His Full Asset Breakdown

Trump's latest disclosure reflects a dramatic jump in earnings from digital assets compared with the previous year. Beyond cryptocurrencies, Trump earned over $80 million from legal settlements with media companies. Check details here:

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
AI generated representative image
US President Donald Trump Posts Cryptocurrency Earnings Photo: AI generated representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • US President Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure shows more than $1.4 billion in income from cryptocurrency ventures, making digital assets his largest wealth source

  • World Liberty Financial, co-founded with his sons, generated nearly $800 million, including over $520 million from token sales and $250 million from ownership sales

  • Trump also earned about $635 million from Trump meme coins, alongside rising revenues from golf resorts and licensing deals

United States President Donald Trump reported earning more than $1.4 billion from cryptocurrency-related ventures in 2025, underscoring how digital assets have become the largest contributor to his personal wealth, according to his latest financial disclosures.

The annual filing submitted to the US Office of Government Ethics showed that businesses linked to Trump generated nearly $800 million from World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency venture co-founded by Trump and his sons, as per news agency Reuters.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The reported income, which is shared among family members, included over $520 million from crypto token sales and more than $250 million from selling ownership interests in the business.

Related Content
Related Content

The filing also revealed that Trump earned approximately $635 million through sales of his Trump meme coins, marking another significant source of crypto-related income.

India Faces New US Tariff Risk as USTR Unveils Section 301 Findings - null
Trump's Tariffs Could Return Through a New Legal Route, Here's How

BY Outlook Business Desk

Crypto Becomes Trump’s Largest Wealth Generator

Trump's latest disclosure reflects a dramatic jump in earnings from digital assets compared with the previous year.

In his 2024 disclosure, Trump had reported $57.35 million from token sales linked to World Liberty Financial. The latest filing therefore represents nearly a nine-fold increase in income from that venture, as per Reuters.

After taking office, Trump had introduced several measures welcomed by the cryptocurrency industry, including establishing federal rules for stablecoins and reducing enforcement activity by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest. President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions," said Anna Kelly, White House spokesperson, in a statement as per Reuters.

null - null
Weapons, Drones and More: What's Inside Trump's $87.6 Bn Defence Request?

BY Outlook Business Desk

"All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people – and any so-called ‘reporters’ pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade," she added.

Traditional Businesses Continue to Generate Revenue

Beyond cryptocurrencies, Trump earned over $80 million from legal settlements with media companies and $52 million through licensing his name to overseas property developers, largely driven by projects in the Middle East.

His golf courses and resorts also posted strong growth, with overall revenue rising 15% to more than $500 million in 2025. Revenue at Mar-a-Lago increased to $77 million from $50 million a year earlier, while his golf club in West Palm Beach also recorded higher earnings. However, revenue from his Los Angeles golf property declined during the year, as per Reuters.

Let’s Decode the Bloodbath of Crypto Market - null
Bitcoin Bloodbath? Crypto Crashes to 1 Month Low as Iran-US War Fears Trigger Massive ETF Outflows

BY Outlook Business Desk

The filing stated that Trump’s business interests are managed by his children, although he remains the beneficiary of the trust that ultimately receives the income.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×