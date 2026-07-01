US President Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure shows more than $1.4 billion in income from cryptocurrency ventures, making digital assets his largest wealth source
World Liberty Financial, co-founded with his sons, generated nearly $800 million, including over $520 million from token sales and $250 million from ownership sales
Trump also earned about $635 million from Trump meme coins, alongside rising revenues from golf resorts and licensing deals
United States President Donald Trump reported earning more than $1.4 billion from cryptocurrency-related ventures in 2025, underscoring how digital assets have become the largest contributor to his personal wealth, according to his latest financial disclosures.
The annual filing submitted to the US Office of Government Ethics showed that businesses linked to Trump generated nearly $800 million from World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency venture co-founded by Trump and his sons, as per news agency Reuters.
The reported income, which is shared among family members, included over $520 million from crypto token sales and more than $250 million from selling ownership interests in the business.
The filing also revealed that Trump earned approximately $635 million through sales of his Trump meme coins, marking another significant source of crypto-related income.
Crypto Becomes Trump’s Largest Wealth Generator
Trump's latest disclosure reflects a dramatic jump in earnings from digital assets compared with the previous year.
In his 2024 disclosure, Trump had reported $57.35 million from token sales linked to World Liberty Financial. The latest filing therefore represents nearly a nine-fold increase in income from that venture, as per Reuters.
After taking office, Trump had introduced several measures welcomed by the cryptocurrency industry, including establishing federal rules for stablecoins and reducing enforcement activity by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
"Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest. President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions," said Anna Kelly, White House spokesperson, in a statement as per Reuters.
"All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people – and any so-called ‘reporters’ pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade," she added.
Traditional Businesses Continue to Generate Revenue
Beyond cryptocurrencies, Trump earned over $80 million from legal settlements with media companies and $52 million through licensing his name to overseas property developers, largely driven by projects in the Middle East.
His golf courses and resorts also posted strong growth, with overall revenue rising 15% to more than $500 million in 2025. Revenue at Mar-a-Lago increased to $77 million from $50 million a year earlier, while his golf club in West Palm Beach also recorded higher earnings. However, revenue from his Los Angeles golf property declined during the year, as per Reuters.
The filing stated that Trump’s business interests are managed by his children, although he remains the beneficiary of the trust that ultimately receives the income.