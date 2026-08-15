Economic Corridors Become New Focus For Asia’s Real Estate Developers

Asia’s commercial real estate investment rose 27% YoY in H1 2026, CBRE says
India and Vietnam are developing new urban hubs around economic corridors
High-speed connectivity is emerging as a key driver of real estate growth
Economic corridors, infrastructure connectivity and new urban growth centres are increasingly shaping real estate development across Asia as investors look beyond traditional metropolitan markets.
The trend comes at a time when investment activity across the region remains strong. CBRE’s latest Asia Pacific outlook said commercial real estate investment rose 27% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, despite higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty.
It expects investors to increasingly focus on markets with strong rental growth prospects in the second half of the year.
The shift is also visible in residential markets. JLL, in its Asia Pacific Residential Market Dynamics report, said “prime residential demand remained structurally supported” despite macroeconomic headwinds, while describing demand as durable amid continued global uncertainty.
Against this backdrop, economic corridors are emerging as a way to distribute growth beyond established urban centres. The model is based on the idea that economic activity first concentrates around powerful growth poles before spreading to surrounding areas.
Japan’s Tokaido corridor is one of the most prominent examples. The launch of the Shinkansen in 1964 helped strengthen connectivity between Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, creating a powerful economic corridor that today accounts for around 70% of Japan’s population and a significant share of its economic activity, according to the report.
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India is attempting a similar model through the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). Dholera, around 100 km southwest of Ahmedabad, is being developed as a greenfield smart city and an industrial node along the corridor. The project is planned around infrastructure-led industrial development, with urban infrastructure being developed ahead of large-scale settlement.
Vietnam is also pursuing a corridor-led development strategy around its two major economic centres: Hanoi in the north and Ho Chi Minh City in the south.
Private developers are increasingly participating in this process. Vingroup’s real estate arm Vinhomes is developing two large urban projects: Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long in northern Vietnam and Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio in the south.
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The projects span about 6,206 hectares and 2,870 hectares, respectively, the report added. Both are being developed as integrated urban centres with residential, commercial and other infrastructure.
Connectivity is a key part of the strategy. Vingroup subsidiary VinSpeed is developing proposed high-speed rail links connecting the projects to major economic centres.
The proposed 120-km Hanoi-Quang Ninh railway would connect Co Loa Station with Ha Long Station, while the 54-km Ben Thanh-Can Gio railway would connect central Ho Chi Minh City with Can Gio.
For real estate developers, the shift could mean that the next generation of large projects will be increasingly defined not just by the size of the development, but by their proximity to industrial hubs, transport networks and emerging economic corridors.
CBRE noted that occupier demand in logistics is already favouring “modern, well-located facilities”, while India’s Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai have benefited from incoming prime supply.
JLL’s assessment of resilient residential demand similarly suggests that well-connected growth centres could remain relevant even as the broader market navigates economic uncertainty.