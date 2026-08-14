Bangladesh's Energy Crisis Is Creating A New Opportunity For India

Declining domestic gas production, expensive fuel imports and foreign exchange constraints are disrupting power generation and industrial activity.
Existing pipelines and cross-border electricity links give New Delhi a logistical advantage in supplying Bangladesh with diesel and power.
Rising cross-border energy trade could strengthen Indian refiners and power companies while positioning India as South Asia’s regional energy hub.
Bangladesh’s energy crisis is increasingly becoming a structural constraint on its economy rather than a temporary problem of power shortages. The country has historically depended heavily on domestic natural gas for electricity generation and industrial activity.
But declining gas production has increased its reliance on imported fuels, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and crude oil.
That dependence has become particularly difficult as Bangladesh faces foreign exchange pressures and a weaker taka.
Limited dollar availability makes it harder for energy companies to open letters of credit and purchase fuel from international markets, especially when global prices are elevated.
The consequences extend well beyond households facing load-shedding. Bangladesh’s export-oriented manufacturing sector, particularly its massive ready-made garment industry, depends on reliable electricity and fuel supplies.
Disruptions can raise production costs, delay shipments and weaken the competitiveness of one of the country's most important sources of foreign exchange.
The same pressures are affecting agriculture and other energy-intensive industries.
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For Dhaka, therefore, securing affordable and predictable energy has become closely linked to protecting economic growth and external stability.
Why Bangladesh Is Turning To India
This is where India’s geographic and infrastructure advantage becomes increasingly important. Bangladesh can import energy from distant suppliers through maritime routes, but those purchases expose it to international prices, shipping costs and foreign exchange requirements.
India offers a different proposition: proximity, existing infrastructure and the ability to supply refined petroleum products and electricity through established cross-border networks.
The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline is a key example. The 131.5-kilometre pipeline connects Numaligarh in Assam with Parbatipur in Bangladesh and is designed to transport high-speed diesel.
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Such infrastructure reduces dependence on expensive maritime transportation and provides a more predictable supply route.
Electricity is another major component of the relationship. India and Bangladesh are already connected through cross-border transmission networks, allowing Bangladesh to supplement domestic generation with electricity imported from India.
For Dhaka, these arrangements provide an energy lifeline. For New Delhi, they create an opportunity to deepen economic interdependence with a strategically important neighbour.
India's Refining Muscle Is Becoming A Strategic Asset
India’s refining capacity gives it another advantage. The country has developed a large and sophisticated refining industry, with major complexes operated by both state-owned and private companies.
Indian refiners can process a wide range of crude grades and convert them into products such as diesel, petrol and aviation fuel.
That means India does not necessarily need to export crude to benefit from regional energy demand. It can instead supply finished petroleum products to neighbouring economies.
The Northeast is particularly significant in this equation because of its proximity to Bangladesh.
Refiners such as Numaligarh Refinery can potentially serve regional markets more efficiently than suppliers located thousands of kilometres away.
This turns refining capacity into more than an industrial asset. It becomes a component of India’s regional economic influence.
From Fuel Exporter To Regional Energy Hub?
The Bangladesh opportunity fits into a broader transformation in South Asia. India is increasingly positioned not merely as an exporter of energy products but as a potential regional energy hub.
Electricity links already connect India with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, while discussions around expanding regional power trade could create a more integrated South Asian electricity market.
Oil and gas infrastructure can complement these electricity connections. Pipelines, cross-border transmission networks and long-term supply agreements can reduce the region’s dependence on volatile spot markets.
For India, this creates a strategic advantage. Instead of each neighbouring country independently competing for scarce fuel in international markets, Indian infrastructure and companies can become part of the region’s underlying energy architecture.
Such integration could also strengthen India's broader economic influence by making neighbouring economies increasingly dependent on stable cross-border energy flows.
What This Could Mean For Indian Oil Companies
Indian oil companies stand to gain commercially from this shift. State-owned refiners such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Numaligarh Refinery could benefit from greater demand for petroleum products in Bangladesh.
Long-term export contracts can provide predictable offtake for refineries, potentially improving capacity utilisation and supporting more stable margins.
Dedicated pipeline infrastructure can also reduce transportation and logistics costs compared with conventional maritime shipments.
The opportunity is particularly significant for refiners operating in or near India’s eastern and northeastern regions.
Supplying neighbouring markets gives these facilities access to demand that would otherwise require more expensive transportation.
However, the opportunity is not without risks. Cross-border energy trade depends on political stability, pricing agreements, payment mechanisms and infrastructure reliability.
Any deterioration in bilateral relations could complicate commercial arrangements.
The West Asia Shock Changes The Equation
The volatility in West Asia makes India’s regional energy proposition even more important.
South Asian economies that depend heavily on imported LNG, crude and petroleum products remain exposed to geopolitical disruptions, shipping bottlenecks and sudden increases in global energy prices.
For Bangladesh, whose foreign exchange position limits its ability to absorb repeated external shocks, predictable overland supplies and electricity imports can provide an important buffer.
For India, meanwhile, the crisis creates an opportunity to convert its geographical position, refining capacity and electricity infrastructure into strategic influence.
The larger opportunity is therefore not simply selling Bangladesh more diesel or electricity.
It is building an interconnected regional energy system in which India becomes a reliable supplier at the centre of South Asia’s energy flows.
If that infrastructure expands alongside long-term commercial agreements, Bangladesh’s energy vulnerability could become an important new market for Indian refiners, power producers and infrastructure companies—while strengthening New Delhi’s role as South Asia’s emerging energy hub.