Sun Pharma Partners With Royal Challengers Bengaluru As Principal Sponsor For 3-Year Period

The partnership marks the Mumbai-based drug major’s first-ever foray into cricket sponsorship

PTI
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday said it has partnered with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as principal sponsor and health partner for a three-year period starting with the 2026 season.

The partnership marks the Mumbai-based drug major’s first-ever foray into cricket sponsorship, signalling a significant milestone in its corporate brand journey, the company said in a statement.

“RCB and Sun Pharma are both leaders in their respective domains, and this collaboration reflects our shared values of consistency, passion and innovation,” Sun Pharma Managing Director Kirti Ganorkar said.

Through this partnership, Sun Pharma aims to strengthen its corporate brand connect with people across India by bringing them closer to the company they rely on for everyday medicines, he added.

“Sun Pharma joining us as our Principal Sponsor strengthens this commitment, bringing together two brands focused on impact and innovation,” Rajesh Menon, COO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said.

