June MPC Preview: RBI Grapples With Growth, Inflation and a Weak Rupee

The RBI is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% during the June 3-5 MPC meeting despite pressure on the rupee and global uncertainties.
Policymakers face a difficult balancing act as geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices, and inflation risks complicate efforts to support economic growth.
Sustained FPI outflows and higher oil prices have weighed on the rupee, increasing concerns over imported inflation and external vulnerabilities.
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to meet from June 3 to June 5 against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, volatile global energy markets, and a weakening rupee.
Concerns over economic growth, inflation, and currency stability have complicated the policy outlook, forcing policymakers to strike a balance between supporting growth and maintaining macroeconomic stability.
According to reports citing economists and market analysts, the RBI is widely expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.
The rate-setting panel had also maintained the status quo at its April policy review, signalling a cautious "wait-and-watch" approach before making any further adjustments to interest rates.
While some economists had earlier anticipated a rate hike to support the rupee and contain imported inflation, most now expect any tightening to occur only toward the end of the year, according to a Reuters report.
In 2025, the RBI cut the repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points, bringing it down to 5.25%, supported by easing inflationary pressures and resilient domestic economic fundamentals.
Inflation has remained relatively benign, with retail inflation easing to 3.48% in April, comfortably below the RBI's medium-term target of 4%. The central bank's mandated inflation tolerance band ranges between 2% and 6%.
Global Policy Trends to Influence RBI's Move
Although the RBI is expected to maintain rates for now, economists believe the central bank may eventually need to align with policy actions taken by regional and global peers.
Several central banks across Asia have recently tightened monetary policy in response to currency pressures and external risks. Bank Indonesia surprised markets with a 50-basis-point rate hike, while the Philippines' central bank raised rates by 25 basis points last month.
FPI Outflows and Rising Oil Prices
A key factor behind the rupee's depreciation toward the 100-per-dollar mark has been sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows. During periods of geopolitical uncertainty, investors typically shift capital away from emerging markets and toward safe-haven assets such as the US dollar and gold.
This trend has left countries like India particularly vulnerable to external shocks.
In addition, investors have increasingly redirected funds toward technology-driven markets such as China and South Korea, reducing capital flows into India.
The resulting demand for dollars has placed further pressure on the rupee, while also increasing the cost of imports.
Higher crude oil prices have compounded these challenges. India imports nearly 90% of its crude oil requirements, making the economy highly sensitive to fluctuations in global energy prices.
A sustained rise in crude prices not only widens the import bill but also increases the risk of imported inflation, adding another layer of complexity to the RBI's policy decisions.