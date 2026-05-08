Titan Hits 52-Week High After Q4 Profit Jumps 35%, Revenue Rises 46%

Titan reported quarterly earnings driven by strong jewellery and festive season demand growth.
Tanishq and other key brands continued supporting revenue growth across domestic markets.
Investors tracked margins, store expansion plans and management commentary on future consumption trends.
Shares of Titan Company, the Tata Group’s fashion accessories business, jumped over 6% to a 52-week high of ₹4,585 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported strong March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results.
Around 02:25 PM the stock was trading at ₹4,558, up 5.82% from its previous session closing level of ₹4,307.50. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting lower by 174 points or 0.72% at 24,152.60 levels.
Titan stocks have gained about 41% from their 52-week low of ₹3,245.5 touched on May 6, 2025. The market capitalisation of the company was at ₹4.03trn.
Titan Q4 Key Takeaways
Titan’s consolidated total income in the March 2026 quarter was at ₹20,300 crore, up 46% YoY, compared to ₹13,891 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) grew 28% to ₹1,875 crore against ₹1,470 crore. Ebitda margin contracted 135 basis points to 9.2% vs. 10.6%.
Titan’s profit after tax was ₹1,179 crore in Q4FY26, up 35% from ₹871 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Titan reported a total revenue of ₹76,078 crore in FY26, up 38% Y-o-Y. PAT was up 52% Y-o-Y to ₹5,073 crore.
The company’s jewellery portfolio, excluding bullion and digi-gold sales, has grown 50% to ₹18,195 crore, implying sustained consumer confidence despite a high gold price environment.
The analogue watches segment grew 15% during the quarter on the back of continuing premuimisation trends, the company said. During the quarter, Titan successfully completed its 67% acquisition of Damas Jewellery, one of the GCC region’s heritage and trusted jewellery brands.
Emerging Businesses
The emerging businesses comprising of SKINN Fragrances, IRTH Women's Bags and Indian Dress Wear (Taneira) saw varying growth trajectories across individual businesses.
Fragrances maintained its strong volume momentum across both the Skinn and Fastrack perfume lines, IRTH Women's Bags witnessed robust volume growth and continued to gain in brand salience whereas Taneira's revenue was flattish for the quarter.
Total income for all the businesses (combined) for Q4FY26 grew 20% to ₹123 crores and recording a loss of ₹50 crores for this period.