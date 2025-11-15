IPL 2026 Trades Realign Teams: Key Players Samson, Jadeja, Shami’s Net Worth Revealed

CSK and RR completed a major trade on 15 November 2025 ahead of IPL 2026.
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals confirmed a major trade deal ahead of the 2026 IPL season, with the announcement made on 15th November 2025.
Sanju Samson joins CSK as the top pick in the trade for the former champions, while Ravindra Jadeja and England all‑rounder Sam Curran join the Royals to bring experience and balance into the side.
Additionally, Mohammed Shami has been traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while left‑handed batter Nitish Rana moves from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals, and Shardul Thakur will represent Mumbai Indians (MI) this season.
These big trades also bring into prominence the financial value of the players. Their earnings coming from IPL contracts, match fees, and endorsements show how important they are both on and off the field.
Sanju Samson has been one of the key players for Rajasthan Royals since 2013. According to multiple reports, his net worth is estimated to be around ₹80–86 crore earned through IPL contracts, match fees, and endorsements.
Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an India mainstay since 2009, is estimated to have a net worth of ₹120 crore, as per Crictracker. He earns from IPL contracts, match fees, and endorsements with brands like Dream11, Myntra, BharatPe, Oppo, Ambrane, and Asics.
The fast bowler Mohammed Shami is known for his pace and reliability. Off the field, his net worth is around ₹55–65 crore ($7–8 mn), earned from BCCI contracts, match fees, IPL earnings, and endorsements.
According to reports, Shardul Thakur, the all-rounder and fast bowler of India, is estimated to have a net worth of around ₹40 crore, earned from cricket contracts, BCCI retainer, IPL earnings with Lucknow Super Giants, and match fees.
Meanwhile, Nitish Rana's net worth is estimated to be around ₹55 crore ($6mn) as of 2025. He earns money through IPL contracts, domestic match fees, and brand endorsements with Sareen Sports, CoinSwitch, and Adidas.