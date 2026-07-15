Ather Energy Share Price Jumps Over 9%, Hits 52-Week High on Hero MotoCorp's ₹1,000 Cr Investment

Ather Energy shares jumped up to 9.20% to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,313.65 apiece on the BSE.
Hero MotoCorp approved an additional investment of up to ₹1,000 crore in the electric vehicle manufacturer.
The investment will entail subscription to equity shares or other eligible securities on a preferential allotment basis.
Ather Energy stock surged 9.20% on Wednesday to touch a new one-year peak of ₹1,313.65 on the BSE.
This upward movement came after Hero MotoCorp approved a fresh capital infusion of up to ₹1,000 crore into the electric vehicle firm. The two-wheel manufacturer designs, builds, sells and services electric scooters as an associate firm of Hero MotoCorp.
At 1:11 PM, the stock was trading 7.20% higher at ₹1,289.50 apiece on the BSE.
Details of the Transaction
Hero MotoCorp's Committee of Directors approved the investment at a meeting held on July 14.
"The transaction entails subscription to equity shares or other eligible securities representing equity shares or convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares (including compulsorily convertible preference shares, warrants etc.) (Securities) of Ather proposed to be issued by it on a preferential allotment basis," Hero MotoCorp stated in a regulatory filing.
The subscription of securities is subject to approvals from the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Ather Energy.
As of June 30, 2026, Hero MotoCorp holds a 29.48% stake in Ather Energy. The final post-transaction stake will depend on the pricing and structure of the proposed preferential issue and further issuance of securities as may be approved by the Board of Ather.
The transaction is targeted to be completed within 15 days of the final approval.
Ather and Hero's Financial Performance
Ather Energy reported a turnover of ₹3,671.76 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, representing a substantial jump from ₹2,255 crore in the previous fiscal year.
The stock has risen 25% in a month. Over three months, the shares gained 48%. Investors doubled their money in six months as the stock surged 100%. Over the past year, the company delivered multi-bagger returns of 276%.
Ather Energy also posted robust growth, with registrations rising 91.1% to 169,020 units. Its market share expanded to 17.4%, making it the second-largest contributor to industry-wide volume growth after TVS.
Hero MotoCorp, on the other hand, has outpaced major competitors with the quickest expansion rate. Its registrations surged more than threefold to reach 106,019 units, which pushed its market share to 10.9%.
The firm registered an annual increase of more than 71,000 units. This surge allowed it to almost equal its total sales from 2025 in just the first half of 2026.