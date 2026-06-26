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TVS Launches NTORQ 125: Check Full Variant & Price Details Here

TVS updates NTORQ 125 with new colours, graphics and festive season refresh, keeping performance unchanged across Disc and Race variants

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Published At:
Published At:
CarWale
TVS NTORQ 125 Photo: CarWale
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • TVS Motor Company has refreshed NTORQ 125 with new colours and graphics ahead of the festive season update

  • The company is building on earlier NTORQ 150 and Race XP upgrades to strengthen its scooter portfolio

  • The updated range draws inspiration from TVS Racing while keeping the mechanical setup unchanged across variants

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has expanded its scooter portfolio by introducing new colour options and updated graphics for the TVS NTORQ 125 Disc and Race Edition variants.

The update comes as part of the company’s strategy to refresh its scooter portfolio ahead of the festive season, following earlier upgrades such as the NTORQ 150 and Race XP.

The refreshed range focuses on styling changes inspired by TVS Racing, the company’s motorsport division. It continues to target young riders with a sportier design language while keeping the mechanical setup unchanged across variants.

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New Colour Options Added

The NTORQ 125 Race Edition now gets three new colour combinations — Drift Blue, Inferno Red and Rush Green — along with coloured alloy wheels to enhance its sporty appearance. The scooter’s design continues to reflect racing-inspired elements aimed at boosting its aggressive styling.

The Disc variant has also been updated with two new shades — Midnight Black and Spiti White. Alongside this, the existing Nardo Grey colour has been refreshed with sharper graphics for a more modern look.

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Features And Pricing

The NTORQ 125 continues to offer SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity and a fully digital LCD instrument console across all variants. There are no changes in performance or mechanical specifications.

The Disc variant is priced at ₹82,500, while the Race Edition is priced at ₹87,950 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available across all TVS dealerships in India.

TVS Motor has also announced a tie-up with the Argentina Football Association for the ongoing World Cup 2026, extending its global sports association and brand presence.

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