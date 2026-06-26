TVS Launches NTORQ 125: Check Full Variant & Price Details Here

TVS Motor Company has refreshed NTORQ 125 with new colours and graphics ahead of the festive season update
The company is building on earlier NTORQ 150 and Race XP upgrades to strengthen its scooter portfolio
The updated range draws inspiration from TVS Racing while keeping the mechanical setup unchanged across variants
TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has expanded its scooter portfolio by introducing new colour options and updated graphics for the TVS NTORQ 125 Disc and Race Edition variants.
The update comes as part of the company’s strategy to refresh its scooter portfolio ahead of the festive season, following earlier upgrades such as the NTORQ 150 and Race XP.
The refreshed range focuses on styling changes inspired by TVS Racing, the company’s motorsport division. It continues to target young riders with a sportier design language while keeping the mechanical setup unchanged across variants.
New Colour Options Added
The NTORQ 125 Race Edition now gets three new colour combinations — Drift Blue, Inferno Red and Rush Green — along with coloured alloy wheels to enhance its sporty appearance. The scooter’s design continues to reflect racing-inspired elements aimed at boosting its aggressive styling.
The Disc variant has also been updated with two new shades — Midnight Black and Spiti White. Alongside this, the existing Nardo Grey colour has been refreshed with sharper graphics for a more modern look.
Features And Pricing
The NTORQ 125 continues to offer SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity and a fully digital LCD instrument console across all variants. There are no changes in performance or mechanical specifications.
The Disc variant is priced at ₹82,500, while the Race Edition is priced at ₹87,950 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available across all TVS dealerships in India.
TVS Motor has also announced a tie-up with the Argentina Football Association for the ongoing World Cup 2026, extending its global sports association and brand presence.