The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two highway projects for Varanasi, entailing a total investment of nearly ₹25,500 crore.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the development of a 43.218-kilometre link connecting NH-31 and the Varanasi Ring Road along the River Varuna to decongest Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh.
The project comprises a 6/4-lane predominantly elevated corridor, including the main carriageway, flyovers, loops, ramps, and service roads, and will be implemented by the NHAI under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total capital cost of ₹10,998.32 crore, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed.
The CCEA also approved the development of a corridor between National Highway-19 and the Varanasi Ring Road with riverbank connectivity along the River Ganga for the decongestion of Varanasi city, the minister said while briefing the media about the various Cabinet decisions.
The 46.039-km project, comprising a six-lane elevated main carriageway, an iconic cable-stayed bridge, an extradosed foot-over bridge-cum-major bridge, loops, ramps, link roads and service roads, will be implemented under HAM at a total capital cost of ₹14,447.64 crore