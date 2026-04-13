Haryana Raises Minimum Wages 35% as West Asia War Drives Cost-of-Living Surge

As per the report, the government’s move is expected to raise costs for India’s automobile industry, which was already battling higher raw material prices stemming from the war. Companies such as Tata Motors and Mahindra have raised car prices, the report stated, while Maruti has also hinted at a similar move. What makes Indian industries, especially the car segment, vulnerable is their heavy reliance on gas imports. The ‘just-in-time’ import supply India relied on for LPG and LNG has had rippling effects across households, businesses, agriculture, and public transport. This makes factories and lower-income earners particularly vulnerable in emerging economies.