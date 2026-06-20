H P Singh and Roy Varghese Elected as New Members on Board of Sa-Dhan

H P Singh of Satin Creditcare Network and Roy Varghese of Asirvad Micro Finance were elected as new board members.
Sa-Dhan approved its financial statements for 2025-26 and budget for 2026-27 at the AGM.
K Paul Thomas of ESAF Small Finance Bank was named chairperson of the reconstituted board.
H P Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, and Roy Varghese, CEO of Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd, have been elected as new members of the board Sa-Dhan.
Sa-Dhan, an RBI recognised Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) for microfinance and impact finance institutions, said the election took place at its AGM held on June 19.
The AGM approved the financial statements for 2025-26 and the budget for 2026-27, Sa-Dhan said in a statement on Saturday.
Following the elections, the board was reconstituted with K Paul Thomas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ESAF Small Finance Bank, as chairperson, it said.