Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Revision Of Land Compensation Rules, Concessions For Renewable Energy

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved revision of the interest rate payable in cases of delayed payment of land acquisition compensation, and also gave its nod for stamp duty concessions for renewable energy projects.
The Cabinet approved amendments to Section 72 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, to revise the rate of interest payable when compensation is delayed, an official statement said.
In a decision aimed at promoting renewable energy projects, it approved exemption from stamp duty on internal land transfer transactions between companies forming a group or special purpose vehicles (SPVs) set up for such projects.
It also approved a 25% concession in land transfer fees for land purchased for renewable energy projects.
The Cabinet approved the creation of four posts in the state Agriculture Department in accordance with the revised organisational structure of its field offices. The posts include Director of Agriculture (Agricultural Engineering, Asset Management and AgriStack), Joint Director of Agriculture (Statistics), Joint Director of Agriculture (Information and Technology) and Additional Director, AgriStack (Revenue). Two of the posts of Joint Director will be filled on deputation.
The Cabinet also approved a proposal to enable the Shri Nilkantheshwar Shetkari Cooperative Sugar Factory at Killari in Ausa tehsil of Latur district to obtain a loan from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) for capital expenditure and working capital. A proposal for a loan of ₹18.09 crore will be forwarded to the NCDC.
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The government also approved changes to the rules and guidelines governing the establishment of private skill universities on a self-financed basis.
In another decision, the Cabinet approved allowing senior colleges to introduce social work as an independent faculty, along with new courses and additional divisions. Social work colleges will also be permitted to start new courses and additional divisions on a permanent unaided basis.
The Cabinet further approved the creation of necessary judicial officer and staff posts and expenditure provisions for establishing a District and Additional Sessions Court and a government pleader's office at Hadgaon in Nanded district.