The government has achieved its fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of the GDP for 2025-26, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Monday.
The fiscal deficit for the previous financial year was estimated to be at ₹15,68,936 crore, which was revised down to ₹15,58,492 crore, as presented to Parliament in February by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
As per the CGA data, the government managed to collect ₹33.42 lakh crore in revenue, or 98.8% of the revised Budget Estimates (RE).
The central government’s expenditure during 2025-26 was ₹49.64 lakh crore, or 98.8 per cent of the RE.
The government’s fiscal deficit for 2024-25 was 4.8% of the GDP.