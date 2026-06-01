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Govt Achieves Fiscal Deficit Target of 4.4% for FY26

The fiscal deficit for the previous financial year was estimated to be at ₹15,68,936 crore

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PTI
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The government has achieved its fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of the GDP for 2025-26, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Monday.

The fiscal deficit for the previous financial year was estimated to be at ₹15,68,936 crore, which was revised down to ₹15,58,492 crore, as presented to Parliament in February by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As per the CGA data, the government managed to collect ₹33.42 lakh crore in revenue, or 98.8% of the revised Budget Estimates (RE).

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The central government’s expenditure during 2025-26 was ₹49.64 lakh crore, or 98.8 per cent of the RE.

The government’s fiscal deficit for 2024-25 was 4.8% of the GDP. 

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