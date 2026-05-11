Canara Bank Q4 Profit Down 10% to ₹4,506 Crore

State-owned Canara Bank on Monday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 4,506 crore during the March quarter.
The Bengaluru-headquartered bank had posted a net profit of Rs 5,002.66 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Also, the bank's total income dropped 1.85 per cent for the January-March period of 2026 declined to Rs 36,662 crore from Rs 37,353 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Net interest income, or core income, grew nearly 4 per cent to Rs 9,808 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 9,442 crore.
On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans improved to 1.84 per cent of the gross advances at the end of March 2026, as against 2.94 per cent at the end of March 2025.
In value terms, the gross NPAs were worth Rs 22,740 crore, down from Rs 31,530 crore.
Similarly, net NPAs also improved to 0.43 per cent (Rs 5,209 crore) during the quarter under review, down from 0.7 per cent per cent (Rs 7,353 crore).
The bank recommended a dividend of Rs 4.20 per equity share for 2025-26, subject to approval by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
For the full-year FY26, the bank reported a 12.7 per cent year-on-year surge in profit to Rs 19,187 crore. Its total income increased to Rs 1,53,204 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,42,208 crore in FY25.
Shares of Canara Bank were trading 3.16 per cent lower to Rs 130.1 on the BSE in the afternoon trade.