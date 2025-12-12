Prada to Launch ₹85,000 Kolhapuri Chappals Made by Indian Artisans

Prada signs MoUs with Indian leather bodies to support and collaborate with artisans preserving the heritage of Kolhapuri chappals.
A limited-edition Kolhapuri-inspired sandal collection (2,000 pairs priced around ₹85,000) will launch in Feb 2026
The collaboration follows backlash over cultural appropriation, after Prada earlier released Kolhapuri-like sandals without crediting Indian origins.
Luxury fashion house, Prada on December 11 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LIDCOM (Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation Ltd) and LIDKAR (Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation Ltd), the government organisations safeguarding, promoting and developing the Indian leather industry and heritage of Kolhapuri Chappals.
This collaboration with Indian artisans comes after the fashion house faced criticism for cultural appropriation earlier this year.
Prada will launch a limited-edition sandal collection in India, inspired by the traditional Kolhapuri Chappals, to be sold for around ₹85,000, as part of the MoU.
The collection, featuring 2,000 pairs, will be available globally in February 2026 across 40 select Prada stores and on its official e-commerce platform.
Prada had faced backlash after launching the sandals in their 2026 men's collection that closely resembled traditional Indian Kolhapuri Chappals without crediting the design's Indian origins or collaborating with the artisans.
It was accused of stealing cultural heritage and intellectual property while selling the sandals for huge markups (around ₹1.2 lakh).
It has now come out with the "PRADA Made in India x Inspired by Kolhapuri Chappals" project, which will celebrate Indian craftsmanship through the limited-edition collection.
The sandals will be manufactured in India in collaboration with skilled artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka regions, where the traditional Kolhapuri chappals are handcrafted.
"The project is a result of a sustained dialogue and a shared commitment to honour generations of artisans who have preserved this traditional craft," LIDCOM Managing Director Prerna Deshbhratar said.
She further highlighted that the collaboration reflects an ethical partnership where a global brand works directly with artisans from Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Notably, the traditional Kolhapuri chappals are manufactured across eight districts, four in Maharashtra (Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur) and four in Karnataka (Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Bijapur).
"Preserving this GI-tagged craft and appreciating our artisans is vital to protecting this cultural, traditional and economic legacy," LIDKAR Managing Director K.M. Vasundhara said.
In 2019, Kolhapuri chappals were granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, safeguarding their authenticity and highlighting their cultural significance.
"We are proud to announce the launch of this collection, and we are committed to develop training programs supporting Indian artisans and ensuring that their exceptional craftsmanship secures its place in today’s evolving industry," Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Head of Corporate Social Responsibility said.