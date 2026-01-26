PVR INOX Exits Popcorn Brand 4700BC, Sells Stake to Marico for ₹226.8 Cr

Ajay Bijli, MD of PVR INOX, said the company had backed 4700BC at an early stage and helped nurture it into a well-known premium snacking brand. "From a niche gourmet popcorn offering, it has grown into a nationally recognised brand," he said, adding that the brand is now well-placed to scale further under a large FMCG player like Marico. Bijli said the deal allows PVR INOX to monetise a non-core asset while completing its strategic role in building the brand.