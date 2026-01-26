PVR INOX Exits Popcorn Brand 4700BC, Sells Stake to Marico for ₹226.8 Cr

PVR INOX will sell 93.27% stake in premium popcorn brand 4700BC to Marico for ₹226.8 crore in an all-cash deal.
The divestment allows PVR INOX to focus on its core cinema business while boosting profits, cash flow, and shareholder value.
Marico plans to scale 4700BC with new products, wider distribution, and expansion into high-growth snacking segments.
PVR INOX on Monday said it has agreed to sell its 93.27% stake in Zea Maize Private Limited, which owns the premium popcorn brand 4700BC, in an all-cash deal worth ₹226.8 crore. The buyer is FMCG major Marico, which is looking to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing packaged foods segment.
In a statement, PVR INOX said the sale follows a strategic review aimed at unlocking shareholder value, improving its balance sheet and focusing more sharply on its core cinema exhibition business.
The company clarified that the divestment will not have any material impact on its in-cinema food and beverage revenues or future growth plans. It added that the transaction is expected to be positive for profits, cash flows and overall return ratios.
Ajay Bijli, MD of PVR INOX, said the company had backed 4700BC at an early stage and helped nurture it into a well-known premium snacking brand. "From a niche gourmet popcorn offering, it has grown into a nationally recognised brand," he said, adding that the brand is now well-placed to scale further under a large FMCG player like Marico. Bijli said the deal allows PVR INOX to monetise a non-core asset while completing its strategic role in building the brand.
Marico, in its statement, said the acquisition fits well with its plans to expand its food portfolio. The company said 4700BC will focus on faster growth through new product launches, expansion into emerging snacking categories and a stronger multi-channel distribution network, while continuing to position itself as a premium brand.
Founded in 2013 by Chirag Gupta, 4700BC was among the first brands to introduce gourmet popcorn to Indian consumers. While it initially grew through cinema channels, the brand has since built a strong presence across modern retail, e-commerce and institutional sales.
Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO of Marico, said the investment aligns with the company’s ambition to enter high-growth food categories through distinctive brands. He said Marico will use its scale and distribution strength to expand 4700BC’s reach while retaining its innovation-led and consumer-focused approach.