“Dependence on Other Countries Our Biggest Enemy”: PM Modi’s First Remark After H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Trump raises H-1B visa fee to $100,000, impacting Indian tech workers.
Modi urges India to be self-reliant amid US visa hike.
PM criticises Congress’ license-quota raj and import-driven policies post-independence.
India contributes three-quarters of H-1B recipients; US caps visas annually.
Amid Trump administration’s H-1B visa hike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the need for the country to be self-reliant. The H-1B is used extensively by high-tech workers, majorly from India.
In his first remark since the US visa fee hike, PM Modi said, “Today, India is moving forward with the spirit of 'Vishwabandhu'. We have no major enemy in the world. Our biggest enemy is our dependence on other countries."
“This is our biggest enemy, and together we must defeat this enemy of India, the enemy of dependence. We must always reiterate this,” he said.
While addressing a public meeting in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, the Prime Minister criticised the license-quota raj before 1991 and Congress' focus on imports after opening India's market.
Further emphasizing on his call for self-reliance, he said, "India must become Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and stand strong before the world. India has no shortage of potential, but after independence, Congress ignored all of India's potential."
Additionally, the Prime Minister noted, "Therefore, even after 6-7 decades of independence, India has not achieved the success it deserved. There were two major reasons for this. For a long time, the Congress government kept the country entangled in the license-quota raj, isolating it from the world market. And then, when the era of globalisation arrived, the only path to import was taken.”
Trump’s H-1B Visa Fee Hike
In a move aiming for a larger crackdown on immigration, US President Donald Trump raised H-1B visa fee to $100,000. According to a US official, the visa cost would be hiked to $100,000, as compared to just under $1,000 now.
The Trump administration will also take steps to prevent tech workers visiting on the visa from undercutting wages of native-born workers.
America, currently awards 85,000 H-1B visas per year on a lottery system. Among these, India accounts for around three-quarters of the recipients. Large technology firms depend on Indian workers who either relocate to the United States or travel between the two countries.