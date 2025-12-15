India Speeds Up Visas for Chinese Professionals as It Recalibrates Ties With China

According to Reuters, officials said New Delhi has dropped a layer of bureaucratic scrutiny and shortened visa approval times to less than a month. India had blocked most Chinese visits after the two countries clashed on the Himalayan frontier in mid-2020. The latest development comes amid increasing efforts to restore ties. The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China earlier this year — his first in seven years — where he met President Xi Jinping to discuss improving strained relations.