India Speeds Up Visas for Chinese Professionals as It Recalibrates Ties With China

The 50% reciprocal tariffs from the US likely prompted India to recalibrate its diplomatic position with key partners, including China, even as it continues negotiating a trade deal with the US

Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
PM Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin during the SCO Summit in August 2025 Photo: X/@NarendraModi
Summary
  • India has eased visa restrictions for Chinese professionals, removing an administrative vetting layer and reducing approval times.

  • The move follows Modi’s visit to China earlier this year and comes as India recalibrates ties amid global tariff shifts.

  • Electronics and solar sectors faced an estimated $15 billion production loss due to past visa curbs.

India is stepping up efforts to speed up business visas for Chinese professionals, reports said citing sources, in an attempt to boost bilateral ties between the two countries. The decision comes amid chronic delays that have cost billions in lost output owing to a shortage of skilled technicians.

According to Reuters, officials said New Delhi has dropped a layer of bureaucratic scrutiny and shortened visa approval times to less than a month. India had blocked most Chinese visits after the two countries clashed on the Himalayan frontier in mid-2020. The latest development comes amid increasing efforts to restore ties. The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China earlier this year — his first in seven years — where he met President Xi Jinping to discuss improving strained relations.

“The issues around securing visas have now been completely resolved,” Reuters reported, citing sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. “We have removed the layer of administrative vetting and are processing business visas within four weeks.”

China’s foreign ministry said it had noticed “positive action” from India to encourage people-to-people exchanges in areas of mutual interest. “China is willing to maintain communication and consultation with India to continuously enhance the level of facilitation of exchanges,” ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

Analysts estimate that tougher scrutiny over the past four years may have cost Indian electronics makers nearly $15 billion in lost production. Major Chinese electronics firms such as Xiaomi struggled to obtain visas. Industry experts said the restrictions also affected the solar sector due to a shortage of skilled labour.

India–China Relations

As per reports, India’s effort to strengthen ties with China comes against the backdrop of Washington’s decision to impose a 50% tariff — including a 25% punitive levy — on several Chinese goods. This has likely prompted India to recalibrate its diplomatic position with key partners, including China, even as it continues negotiating a trade deal with the US.

As part of this effort, Modi has pushed to improve growth and create a more welcoming environment for foreign investors, including businesses with Chinese links. “We are cautiously easing some rules around restrictions on China, which we hope will improve the overall business environment,” the report said, citing sources.

