Ceigall India Bags Over Rs 1,000 Cr Infra Project in Madhya Pradesh

Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ceigall India, said, "The Indore–Ujjain Greenfield Highway is a strategically important infrastructure project for Madhya Pradesh. We look forward to delivering this project with a focus on safety, durability and timely execution." The project will play a critical role in improving regional connectivity between Indore and Ujjain, and enhance access to key economic and religious hubs in Madhya Pradesh.