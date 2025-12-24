US Scraps H-1B Visa Lottery, Shifts to Favour Higher-Paid Talent; IT Stocks Slide

Following the move, shares of Indian IT companies remained under pressure on expectations that the revised system would make it costlier for firms to send lower-wage workers from overseas to the US. At 12.00 pm, shares of IT firms such as Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems and Wipro were down over 1%. Shares of IT services majors including Tech Mahindra (down 0.92%), Infosys (0.92%), HCLTech (0.31%) and TCS (0.1%) were also trading in the red on the NSE. The Nifty IT index was down 0.69%, while the BSE Information Technology index slipped 0.39%.