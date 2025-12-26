  1. home
Vedanta Shares Hit 52-Week High; Jump over 35% so Far this Year

The stock has jumped 35.29% this year on the BSE. Shares of the firm hit a 52-week high of ₹607.65 during the intra-day trade

PTI
Vedanta Shares Hit 52-Week High; Jump over 35% so Far this Year
Shares of oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta Ltd hit their one-year peak on Friday, with the stock surging over 35% this year so far.

The stock has jumped 35.29% this year on the BSE. Shares of the firm hit a 52-week high of ₹607.65 during the intra-day trade.

Shares of the company have been surging for the past 13 trading sessions. During this period, the stock has jumped 17.44%.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday last week approved the plan to split Vedanta into five different listed entities. After the demerger, the base metals business will be housed in Vedanta Ltd, while Vedanta Aluminium, Talwandi Sabo Power, Vedanta Steel and Iron and Malco Energy will be the other four entities.

Shares of group firm Hindustan Zinc also hit its 52-week high of ₹646 during the day. The company's stock has zoomed 43.50% this year. 

