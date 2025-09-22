UK Plans to Slash Visa Costs for Top Global Talent Amid US H1B Visa Fee Hike, Move May Benefit Many Indians

Britain’s talent drive is largely expected to feature India. Speaking at the India Global Forum’s Future Frontiers Forum in London in June Lord Patrick Vallance, Minister for Science, Research and Innovation said, “There is already a strong relationship between India and the UK, and I think it’s growing. But government-to-government relationships on science aren’t actually what drives everything. It has to be a scientist and a scientist as well. There are important academic links. I’d like to see more of that as India becomes an increasingly powerful player in the science and tech space.”