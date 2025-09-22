UK Plans to Slash Visa Costs for Top Global Talent Amid US H1B Visa Fee Hike, Move May Benefit Many Indians

UK explores abolishing Global Talent visa fees for top global talent.
Move contrasts US H1B visa fee hike under Trump administration.
£54m Global Talent Fund to attract scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs.
India-UK academic links grow as Britain seeks elite science, tech experts.
Amid the ongoing U.S. H1B visa issue troubling the American dreams of many Indians, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is looking at exploring proposals to abolish visa fees for top global talent.
The discussions regarding the same were underway even before the Trump administration announced its decision to impose a $100,000 fee for new H1B visas, Financial Times reported.
The ‘global talent taskforce’ as referred to by the British PM, is developing ideas to bring in the world’s best scientists, academics and digital experts to Britain, in order to accelerate economic growth, as per people aware of the talks.
According to the FT report, one option being weighed is a zero-fee system for applicants who have studied at the world’s top five universities or won prestigious prize.
Currently, Britain charges £766 ($1,030) for the Global Talent visa with partners and dependants paying the same fee. The UK’s difference with the US in this front has sharpened after President Donald Trump signed the proclamation introducing the $100,000 levy,.
A person aware of the UK talks told FT that the American decision had “put wind in the sails” of those pushing for Britain to cut costs on its high-end visa system ahead of the November 26 Budget.
The UK launched a Global Talent Taskforce in June 2024, backed by a £54 million Global Talent Fund to attract science and tech professionals. According to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, the taskforce would support researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, senior engineers and creatives. The funding under the same is to be disbursed from 2025 for over five years and will be channeled through UK Research and Innovation to leading universities and research institutions. Further, these organisations will identify and target individuals in line with Britain’s new Industrial Strategy.
While announcing the fund in June, Peter Kyle, UK Secretary for Science and Technology said, “Genius is not bound by geography. But the UK is one of the few places blessed with the infrastructure, skills base, world-class institutions and international ties needed to fertilise brilliant ideas.”
He further said, “My message to those who are advancing new ideas, wherever they are, is simple: we want to work with you, to support you, and to give you a home where you can make your ideas a reality we all benefit from.”
The taskforce will report directly to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves and it builds on proposals in the May Immigration White Paper, including adjustments to the High Potential Individual route.
According to Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, “Competition for elite global talent is high, and by establishing this taskforce we are solidifying our position as the first choice for the world’s brightest sparks.” The government also said that the programme will not affect net migration figures.
In case of this front, universities also play a role. The universities will use their networks to connect Britain with leading researchers and innovators.
“UK universities are already pivotal players in attracting global talent and the creation of the Taskforce and Fund will further leverage their role in building our future technologies and driving long-term growth,” Vivienne Stern, Chief Executive of Universities UK noted.
Britain’s talent drive is largely expected to feature India. Speaking at the India Global Forum’s Future Frontiers Forum in London in June Lord Patrick Vallance, Minister for Science, Research and Innovation said, “There is already a strong relationship between India and the UK, and I think it’s growing. But government-to-government relationships on science aren’t actually what drives everything. It has to be a scientist and a scientist as well. There are important academic links. I’d like to see more of that as India becomes an increasingly powerful player in the science and tech space.”
India has been climbing the global research ladder and has ranked in the top five for 45 out of 64 critical technologies in 2023, as per the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The country also overtook the US in areas such as biological manufacturing and distributed ledger technologies.
Among the ones who can apply for the Global Talent visa are individuals in field of science, engineering and medicine, humanities and social sciences, arts and culture as well as digital technology
As opposed to most UK work visas, it does not require a job offer or employer sponsorship. Fast-track entry is available for those endorsed by approved bodies.