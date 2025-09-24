Trump’s New Application Fee for H-1B Visa May Lead to Nearly 5,500 Job Cuts Per Month, Warn JP Morgan Economists

Data says that computer-related roles made up nearly two-thirds of H-1B approvals in FY24, with half of the petitions tied to professional, scientific, and technical services. In addition to that, around 71 per cent of approved petitions were for Indian nationals. Among the 141,000 H-1B petitions approved for new employment last year, roughly 65,000 were processed abroad. Economists noted that these are most vulnerable to the new fee.