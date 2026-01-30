Govt Imposes Import Curbs On Three Pharma Ingredients For One Year

"The import of Penicillin G-potassium..., 6-APA... and Amoxicilline Trihydrate..., having CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value of less than ₹2,216 per kilogram, ₹3,405 per kilogram, and ₹2,733 per kilogram respectively, are restricted for a period of one year from the date of publication of this notification," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated January 29.