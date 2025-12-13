EV Startup Funding Rises 27% in 2025, But Investors Pull Back from Early-Stage Bets

According to Tracxn, the total number of investors declined from 150 in 2024 to 70 in 2025 YTD, while first-time investors dropped from 63 in 2024 to just 32 as of November 2025 YTD. This highlights a growing reliance on existing investors, Tracxn said. The EV sector recorded four IPOs in 2025 YTD, matching the number in 2024, with Ather Energy’s $1.4 billion IPO in May 2025 being the largest.