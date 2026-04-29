Paytm’s Arm’s Length Approach With Paytm Payments Bank Secures Core Business Growth, Profitability

Bank of America said Paytm “had decoupled itself from PPBL & revamped its business model & doesn't have any exposure/ material biz arrangements to PPBL,” adding that “the current business of Paytm isn't impacted by the ban.” Jefferies also highlighted that the “cancellation of Paytm Payments Bank's license has low impact for Paytm,” noting that key steps, including wallet shutdown, UPI migration and termination of agreements had already been completed, with “all of Paytm's services continuing to be operational.” Goldman Sachs pointed out that Paytm had “impaired its entire investment in PPBL in early CY24” and “presently derives no revenues from PPBL operations,” while also noting that Paytm and PPBL “have had no common management or board members for the last two years.” “We also preview Paytm Q4FY26 earnings, where we have seen continued gains in both consumer and merchant market share,” Goldman Sachs said, underscoring improving business traction following the regulatory developments.