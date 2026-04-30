Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House

Ajay Joshi Takes Astrology into a New Era

Ajay Joshi, founder of Sudarshan Astrology, is redefining how astrology is perceived in today’s fast-paced world. By combining traditional Vedic knowledge with modern platforms and a digital-first approach, he has successfully connected with over a million clients across various channels. His appearance on a mainstream show like Bigg Boss reflects how astrology is no longer confined to rituals; it is now entering pop culture, influencing audiences in a fresh and relatable way.