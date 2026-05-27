Markets Turn Green: Value Buying, Softer Crude And Lower VIX Drive Recovery

At around 10:30 am, the BSE Sensex was up 89 points or 0.11% at 76,098.71, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 44.35 points or 0.19% to trade at 23,958.40. The recovery was notable as the Sensex rebounded nearly 300 points from its intraday lows, while the Nifty reclaimed the 23,950 mark.