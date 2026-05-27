Bangladesh Seeks New IMF-Supported Program

Bangladesh requested a new IMF programme as staff discuss its reform agenda with authorities.
The existing IMF programme was designed under a different context, making some reforms harder to implement.
Dhaka wants a realistic, phased reform agenda aligned with current economic realities and stability goals.
Bangladesh has requested a new IMF-supported programme, the multilateral financial organisation said, expressing commitment to support Dhaka achieve long-lasting financial stability.
"The Bangladeshi authorities have requested a new IMF-supported programme. IMF staff are in discussions with the authorities on their reform agenda and policy priorities," Ivo Krznar, Mission Chief for Bangladesh at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said in a statement on Tuesday.
He said the IMF remains a committed partner to Bangladesh in its efforts to secure lasting macroeconomic and financial stability, strengthen resilience and support strong, inclusive growth.
During recent meetings with IMF officials, Bangladesh has conveyed that the existing IMF programme was adopted under a different economic and policy context, and subsequent domestic developments, changing global economic conditions and external uncertainties had created challenges in implementing some reforms.
Bangladesh officials said the government is not stepping away from reforms, but rather wants to pursue a realistic and phased reform agenda that aligns with the country's current economic realities.
A new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rehman assumed office in February after the parliamentary election, the first since the unseating of the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024 in the midst of anti-government protests.