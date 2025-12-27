Bank Holidays in January 2026: When Will Banks be Shut? Check State-wise List Here

January will see multiple Indian bank closures due to holidays.
On bank holidays, UPI, mobile apps, and online services will work despite branch closures.
January 1 marks New Year’s Day; banks will be closed in several northeastern and eastern states.
With the start of the new year, bank customers may want to check the calendar before stepping out. In January 2026, bank branches across several states will remain closed on multiple days due to a mix of national holidays, regional festivals and weekly offs.
While the exact number of closures will differ by state, some regions may see banks shut for as many as 10–12 days, once Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and holidays notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act are taken into account.
However, digital services like mobile apps and online transfers will work as usual, in-branch tasks such as depositing cash, clearing cheques, or submitting forms could take longer.
Bank Holidays in January
January 1: New Year’s Day — Banks closed in Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, and Meghalaya.
January 2: Mannam Jayanthi — Banks in Kerala and Mizoram will remain closed.
January 3: Birthday of Hazrat Ali — Banks in Uttar Pradesh will remain shut.
January 12: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti — Banks closed in West Bengal.
January 14: Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu — Banks will remain closed in Assam, Odisha, and Arunachal Pradesh.
January 15: Pongal / Makara Sankranti / Uttarayana Punyakala — Banks closed in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
January 16: Thiruvalluvar Day — Banks closed in Tamil Nadu.
January 17: Uzhavar Thirunal — Banks will remain shut in Tamil Nadu.
January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, Saraswati Puja, Basanta Panchami, Vir Surendrasai Jayanti — Banks closed in West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura.
January 26: Republic Day — Banks will closed nationwide.
City-Wise Bank Closures to Note
Agartala: Banks remain closed on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti and Republic Day.
Ahmedabad: Banking services shut for Makar Sankranti and Republic Day.
Bengaluru: Branches closed on Makara Sankranti and Republic Day.
Bhubaneswar: Banks observe holidays on Makar Sankranti, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, Basanta Panchami, and Republic Day.
Chennai: Banks shut for New Year, Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, and Republic Day.
Hyderabad & Vijayawada: Branches closed for Makara Sankranti and Republic Day.
Kochi & Thiruvananthapuram: Banking services remain closed for Mannam Jayanthi and Republic Day.
Shillong, Kohima, Imphal, Itanagar: Banks closed on New Year and Republic Day.
Mumbai & New Delhi: Banks shut only on Republic Day.