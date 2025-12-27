Bank Holidays in January 2026: When Will Banks be Shut? Check State-wise List Here

With the start of the new year, bank customers may want to check the calendar before stepping out. In January 2026, bank branches across several states will remain closed on multiple days due to a mix of national holidays, regional festivals and weekly offs.

While the exact number of closures will differ by state, some regions may see banks shut for as many as 10–12 days, once Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and holidays notified under the Negotiable Instruments Act are taken into account.

However, digital services like mobile apps and online transfers will work as usual, in-branch tasks such as depositing cash, clearing cheques, or submitting forms could take longer.

Bank Holidays in January