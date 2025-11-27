Mahindra Holidays Looks To Open 1st Property Under 'Mahindra Signature Resorts' By FY27-End

Asked when the first property would become operational, Bhat said, "This new brand is not going to be operational this year. It will happen sometime towards the latter part of next (fiscal) year. We are actually constructing the resort as we speak." On the rationale behind MHRIL's foray into leisure hospitality, he said, "In the broader leisure space, the vacation ownership, what we do today, is only 8 per cent of the market...92% of the market is the conventional hotel business, and we don't have a presence there at all." In order to address it, the company decided to launch Mahindra Signature Resorts, targeting affluent families, providing experience-led activities with properties inspired by local character and narratives.