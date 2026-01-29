  1. home
Bank Holidays in February 2026: Check All Dates and State-Wise Closures Here

Banks shut for a mix of national, religious and state-specific holidays; digital services remain active for uninterrupted banking

Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
Summary
  • February is short, but bank holidays may disrupt visits; check schedules before in-person services

  • Banks across India close for national, religious and state-specific holidays; closures vary by state

  • Bank holidays depend on state-specific festivals and local events. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes monthly state-wise holiday lists

February may have fewer days, but bank closures can still affect everyday plans. Anyone planning a branch visit for payments, document submission or other in-person services should check the calendar in advance to avoid last-minute disruption.

Banks across India shut for a combination of national, religious and state-specific holidays. These closures do not apply uniformly. Some are observed nationwide, while others remain limited to certain states, making it important to check local holiday notifications before visiting a branch.

Bank holidays usually depends on state-specific festivals or local observances. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a month-wise list of state-wise bank holidays to guide customers and banks.

Full List of Holidays in February

  • February 1 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti

  • February 14 – Second Saturday

  • February 15 – Mahashivratri

  • February 18 – Losar (Sikkim)

  • February 19 – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra)

  • February 20 – Statehood Day (Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh)

  • February 28 – Fourth Saturday

Guru Ravidas Jayanti and Mahashivratri result in full or partial closures across several states. Customers should confirm branch availability before visiting, as processing cheques or submitting documents may be delayed.

State-specific holidays such as Losar in Sikkim, Shivaji Jayanti in Maharashtra, and Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh result in full bank closures in those regions. These days typically include public celebrations and official events, which means bank branches do not operate for the entire day.

Banks also observe regular weekly closures across the country. All branches remain closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month as well. Keeping these fixed closures in mind can help customers to plan for visiting the branch and paperwork in advance.

Digital Banking Works

Even on days when bank branches remain closed, customers do not lose access to basic banking. UPI, mobile banking, net banking and ATM services continue to operate as same.

Published At:
