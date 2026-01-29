Bank Holidays in February 2026: Check All Dates and State-Wise Closures Here

February is short, but bank holidays may disrupt visits; check schedules before in-person services
February may have fewer days, but bank closures can still affect everyday plans. Anyone planning a branch visit for payments, document submission or other in-person services should check the calendar in advance to avoid last-minute disruption.
Full List of Holidays in February
February 1 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti
February 14 – Second Saturday
February 15 – Mahashivratri
February 18 – Losar (Sikkim)
February 19 – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra)
February 20 – Statehood Day (Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh)
February 28 – Fourth Saturday
Guru Ravidas Jayanti and Mahashivratri result in full or partial closures across several states. Customers should confirm branch availability before visiting, as processing cheques or submitting documents may be delayed.
State-specific holidays such as Losar in Sikkim, Shivaji Jayanti in Maharashtra, and Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh result in full bank closures in those regions. These days typically include public celebrations and official events, which means bank branches do not operate for the entire day.
Banks also observe regular weekly closures across the country. All branches remain closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month as well. Keeping these fixed closures in mind can help customers to plan for visiting the branch and paperwork in advance.
Digital Banking Works
Even on days when bank branches remain closed, customers do not lose access to basic banking. UPI, mobile banking, net banking and ATM services continue to operate as same.