Bank Holidays in February 2026: Check All Dates and State-Wise Closures Here

Full List of Holidays in February

February 1 – Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 14 – Second Saturday

February 15 – Mahashivratri

February 18 – Losar (Sikkim)

February 19 – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Maharashtra)

February 20 – Statehood Day (Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh)

February 28 – Fourth Saturday

Guru Ravidas Jayanti and Mahashivratri result in full or partial closures across several states. Customers should confirm branch availability before visiting, as processing cheques or submitting documents may be delayed.

State-specific holidays such as Losar in Sikkim, Shivaji Jayanti in Maharashtra, and Statehood Day in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh result in full bank closures in those regions. These days typically include public celebrations and official events, which means bank branches do not operate for the entire day.

Banks also observe regular weekly closures across the country. All branches remain closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month as well. Keeping these fixed closures in mind can help customers to plan for visiting the branch and paperwork in advance.