BCCL IPO Listing Postponed Due to Maharashtra Election Holiday, GMP Signals 60% Gain

Why Issue Attracted Interest?

Investor interest has been driven by BCCL’s strategic position as India’s largest producer of coking coal, a key input for steelmaking. The company holds estimated reserves of about 7.91 billion tonnes as of April 2024 and accounted for roughly 58.5% of domestic coking coal output in FY25. The IPO was an offer-for-sale, through which Coal India divested a 10% stake, retaining around 90% ownership after the issue.