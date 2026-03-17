Visa Processing Start-Up Atlys Bags $36 Mn in Series C from Susquehanna Asia VC

Atlys raises $36mn Series C led by Susquehanna Asia VC.
Funds to drive global expansion and strengthen AI-led visa processing platform.
Startup reports strong growth, expanding footprint and increasing visa processing volumes.
Visa processing start-up Atlys has secured $36mn in a Series C funding round led by Susquehanna Asia VC, with participation from existing investors Elevation Capital, Long Journey Ventures and Peak XV Partners, Founder and CEO Mohak Nahta wrote in a post on LinkedIn. Travel platform MakeMyTrip also joined the round as a new investor.
The start-up plans to use the capital to expand into the new international markets and accelerate its AI offerings, including automating document verification, eligibility assessment and traveller support across the visa lifecycle.
“Atlys is on a 700,000 annual visa run rate, and as rising incomes drive a surge in global travel and cross-border experiences, the scale of the opportunity ahead is significant,” Nahta told Economic Times. “Our mission is simple: remove the barriers that prevent people from exploring the world.”
Founded in 2021 by Nahta, a former Pinterest engineer, Atlys streamlines visa processing for travellers and claims to cut visa processing times for destinations across the globe while also reducing rejection rates.
Funding Accelerates Global Expansion
The company said it has processed nearly 450,000 visas and recorded 11X growth since its last funding round in November 2024.
Atlys has expanded into international markets including the UAE, the US, the UK and Australia, which now comprise nearly half of its business.
Citing Sai Araveti, investment advisor to Susquehanna Asia VC, Business Standard reported that the Atlys has taken a deeply product- and technology–first approach to digitising a workflow that has historically been manual, opaque and unpredictable.
“By automating applications, improving approval outcomes, and bringing transparency to timelines, Atlys is making cross-border travel significantly more reliable,” Araveti told Business Standard. “Over time, the data layer the company is building around traveller identity and eligibility can become foundational infrastructure for global mobility,” Araveti added.
In FY25, the start-up has logged ₹31.84 crore in revenues, up from ₹9.61 crore in FY24, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies. Its net loss stood at ₹60.08 crore in FY25, up 2.5 times from ₹23.41 crore a year ago.
Atlys competes with the likes of VisaHQ and Akbar Travels in the visa processing domain.