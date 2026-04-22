• New Zealand’s golden visa programme has drawn $2.4 billion in its first year.
• The scheme targets high-net-worth individuals to drive economic investment.
• Strong global demand signals rising interest in residency-by-investment options.
New Zealand’s revamped investor visa programme, often referred to as a “golden visa,” has attracted approximately $2.4 billion in committed investments in its first year, reflecting strong global interest from high-net-worth individuals seeking residency opportunities, according to reports.
The programme is designed to bring in foreign capital while supporting long-term economic growth. It allows wealthy investors to gain residency in exchange for investments across approved sectors, including businesses, funds and infrastructure.
Strong Inflows Under Revamped Investor Visa Scheme
New Zealand’s Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa programme has attracted significant global interest, with Immigration Minister Erica Stanford saying that the scheme has already delivered NZ$1.49 billion in invested capital, while a further NZ$2.415 billion remains in the pipeline, taking total committed investment to nearly NZ$3.9 billion since its redesign.
According to the government, the programme has received 609 applications covering 1,988 individuals since the policy reset, reflecting renewed demand from high-net-worth investors seeking residency-linked opportunities in the country.
Policy Overhaul to Attract Capital
The AIP visa was significantly restructured from April 1, 2025, as part of New Zealand’s effort to make the programme more attractive and investment-driven. The changes reduced minimum investment thresholds and removed several administrative barriers.
Under the revised framework, investors can choose between two categories: the “Growth” category, requiring a minimum investment of NZ$5 million over three years, and the “Balanced” category, requiring NZ$10 million over five years. The reform also removed English-language requirements and eased time-in-country conditions for more active investors.
How the Programme Works
The visa offers a pathway to residency for high-net-worth individuals who invest in New Zealand’s economy through approved channels such as businesses, managed funds, bonds and listed equities.
Authorities say the structure is designed to encourage both active and passive investment, with the Growth category focusing more on direct participation in local businesses, while the Balanced category offers broader, lower-risk investment options.
Key benefits include residency flexibility, family inclusion for spouses and dependent children under 24, and the ability to live, work and travel freely.
Global Investor Interest
According to Business Standard, applications for the AIP visa as of April 17, 2026, show strong interest from major economies, led by the United States and China, followed by Hong Kong and other parts of Asia and Europe. Smaller but steady interest has also been reported from countries such as Germany, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and others.
India has also appeared in the application pool, with a small number of submissions, reflecting emerging interest from South Asian investors.