Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Visits India; Co Announces Q-Comm Scale-Up Plans for Over 300 Cities

"It's our fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in India, and we're expanding to 300+ cities as part of our plan to build the country’s largest delivery-in-minutes network. And what we've learned building it here is now helping us scale it across the US and around the world." Things needed quickly, like groceries, shampoo, baby products, get picked and delivered just minutes after being ordered, Jassy said, adding that "customers are loving it..." "Prime members triple their shopping frequency once they start using it, and we've seen orders double every quarter since launch," the high-profile CEO said.