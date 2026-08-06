Why India's $41 Billion Russian Oil Trade Is Back in Washington's Crosshairs

Dominance of Russian Crude

India imports more than 80% of its crude oil requirements, leaving it highly exposed to global price volatility. Discounted Russian crude has enabled Indian refiners to lower procurement costs during periods of elevated global prices. TradeStat data reveals, as reported by Moneycontrol, that India's Russian crude imports skyrocketed from $2.47 billion in FY22 to $31.02 billion in FY23.