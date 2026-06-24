Amazon to Expand Now to 300+ Cities, ‘Sammaan’ Launched, Delivery in Minutes Focus

Amazon today announced expansion of Amazon Now to over 300 cities across India
Amazon Now became fastest-growing e-commerce unit in India with orders doubling every quarter
Amazon is scaling fulfilment infrastructure to deliver groceries, fashion, electronics and essentials quickly
E-commerce giant Amazon today announced plans to expand its Amazon Now ultra-fast delivery service to over 300 cities across India, as it moves to build what it calls the country’s largest “delivery in minutes” network.
The company said Amazon Now has become the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in Amazon India’s history, with orders doubling every quarter since its launch.
It added that it is scaling its specialised fulfilment infrastructure to offer a wider product range, including groceries, personal care, fashion, electronics and home essentials, delivered within minutes or hours.
Amazon Expands Ultra Fast Delivery
According to Amazon, the expansion will strengthen its network of micro fulfilment centres and urban fulfilment hubs across India.
It aims to deliver tens of thousands of products within minutes or a few hours, over one million products within the same day, over four million the next day and millions more through Prime delivery services.
The service is already available to over 50 million customers across more than 15 metro and non-metro cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Kochi.
‘Sammaan’ Welfare Drive
Alongside the expansion, Amazon also launched a welfare initiative called ‘Sammaan’ for delivery associates supporting its e-commerce and quick commerce operations.
The company said the programme will be funded partly through its recently announced $300 million investment in operations and associate well-being. It added that ‘Sammaan’ will provide education scholarships for delivery associates’ children, improved health and life insurance coverage, financial inclusion support, and enhanced safety measures.
The e-commerce giant noted that it will also expand its Ashray rest centres to 250 locations this year, open to delivery associates across the industry.
Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said, “Amazon Now is the fastest-growing e-commerce business unit in Amazon India’s history with orders having doubled every quarter since launch. We are seeing a strong response from customers, especially Prime members who increase their shopping frequency after using Amazon Now.”
He added that the programme ensures delivery associates grow alongside the company with better safety, welfare and support systems.