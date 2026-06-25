Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Meets PM Modi; Announces $48 Bn India Investment Plan

Amazon has announced a $48 billion investment plan for India through 2030.
The company will expand AI and cloud infrastructure with over $21 billion earmarked for AWS growth.
The investment also covers logistics expansion, job creation and small business digitisation.
Amazon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and announced plans to invest $48 billion in India between 2026 and 2030. The investment marks one of Amazon’s largest long-term commitments to the country.
Jassy highlighted the scale of the investment in a post on X, saying, “We are investing over $48 billion over the coming five years, including $21+ billion in AI and cloud infrastructure.” He added that the company aims to support “3.8 million jobs and enable $80 billion in e-commerce exports by 2030.”
Modi also welcomed the announcement in a post on X, saying, “I welcome Amazon’s record $48 billion investment in India. This will create new opportunities for our youth.”
Major Push in AI and Cloud Infrastructure
Amazon said an additional $13 billion will be invested to expand artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in India by 2030. This takes its total planned investment in AI and cloud to over $21 billion during the period.
The company said the expansion will strengthen AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, enabling broader access to advanced computing tools, AI chips and cloud services for startups, enterprises and government organisations.
Amazon added that its AWS services are already used by institutions including the National Health Authority, Government e-Marketplace, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and several startups to build and scale digital services.
Logistics Expansion and Workforce Initiatives
Alongside its technology push, Amazon said it will expand its logistics network with more than 20 new fulfilment centres and over 100 last-mile delivery stations this year. The move aims to improve delivery speeds across India, especially in smaller cities and towns.
The company also announced a new delivery associate welfare programme called ‘Sammaan’, which will include insurance coverage, scholarships for children, safety initiatives and expanded access to rest centres.
Amazon said it will continue investing in its e-commerce and quick commerce operations, supporting faster deliveries ranging from minutes to next-day services across India.
Long-Term Commitment to India
Jassy said Amazon’s business priorities in India align with national goals around digitalisation, job creation, and export growth. He described India as a key market in the company’s global strategy.
Amazon also said its cumulative investment in India from 2010 to 2030 will exceed $88 billion, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country’s digital economy.
The announcement highlights growing global investment interest in India’s technology and digital infrastructure sectors.