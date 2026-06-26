Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says AI Will Replace Some Jobs But Create New Ones Too

Andy Jassy, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, has said that artificial intelligence will change the nature of work across virtually every profession over the next decade, reducing the need for some roles while creating new ones that do not yet exist.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 during his visit to India, Jassy said the way people do their jobs will look very different in the years ahead. "I think the way that humans do their jobs will be very different every year for the coming next five to 10 years," he said.
On Jobs and Automation
Jassy acknowledged that AI will replace some existing roles but argued that new categories of work will emerge alongside automation. "There'll be fewer humans doing some of the jobs we've had humans doing for a while, and you'll have other humans doing other jobs, some of which are altogether new jobs, some of which we haven't even figured out yet," he reportedly said.
He pointed to the growing demand for subject matter experts involved in training AI models as an example of new employment opportunities the technology is generating. "I look at how many subject matter experts are being hired to train these models. People who are experts in law or finance or medicine. Those jobs didn't exist before," he told CNBC-TV18.
Jassy also drew parallels with previous waves of technological disruption, arguing that while innovation reshapes labour markets in the short term, it has historically led to the creation of new industries and occupations over time.
His remarks come months after Amazon confirmed plans to eliminate around 16,000 jobs globally as part of an effort to simplify operations and reduce bureaucracy.
Amazon's India Bet
During the visit, Amazon announced a significant expansion of its AI and cloud infrastructure investments in the country. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and announced plans to invest $48 billion in India between 2026 and 2030. The investment marks one of Amazon’s largest long-term commitments to the country.
Jassy highlighted the scale of the investment in a post on X, saying, “We are investing over $48 billion over the coming five years, including $21+ billion in AI and cloud infrastructure.” He added that the company aims to support “3.8 million jobs and enable $80 billion in e-commerce exports by 2030.”
The company pledged an additional $13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030. Amazon's cumulative investments in India are expected to exceed $88 billion between 2010 and 2030.
Beyond AI infrastructure, Amazon said it will launch more than 20 new fulfilment centres and over 100 last-mile delivery stations this year, with a focus on Tier III and Tier IV cities, as part of its continued investment in e-commerce and quick commerce operations in India.