Amazon to Open Over 100 Fulfilment Centres Eyeing Q-Commerce Boost

Amazon will open over 100 Urban Fulfilment Centres in major Indian cities
It aims to supercharge its quick-commerce play via Amazon Now
The larger facilities will roll out before Prime Day 2026 to offer more options to consumers
Amazon plans to launch more than 100 Urban Fulfilment Centres across key Indian cities as it seeks to strengthen its position in the country’s fast-growing quick-commerce segment.
The new facilities will significantly expand the assortment available through Amazon Now, the company’s rapid-delivery service, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The centres will increase product availability by four times compared with the current selection offered on the platform, it added.
According to Amazon, customers will gain access to categories such as apparel, electronics, jewellery, footwear, luggage, watches, wireless products, musical instruments and furniture.
These will be in addition to existing offerings including groceries, personal care items, beauty products, small appliances, baby products, pet supplies and healthcare supplements.
The rollout will begin in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai ahead of Prime Day 2026, the company said.
Building on Existing Q-Commerce Network
The Urban Fulfilment Centres will complement Amazon Now’s existing network of more than 1,000 Micro-Fulfilment Centres operating across 100 cities, the company clarified.
The larger-format facilities are designed to bring a wider inventory closer to consumers while maintaining rapid delivery timelines, it said.
"As we continue to scale Amazon Now, we remain focused on offering customers a wider selection, value and faster delivery speeds across categories," said Abhinav Singh, Vice President – Operations, Amazon India, APAC, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, in a statement.
"With the launch of Urban Fulfillment Centers, we are bringing inventory closer to customers, enabling faster deliveries across a wide selection offered by our sellers," he added.
Singh further said that this has been made possible by the company's long-term investments in technology, infrastructure, and people over the past 13 years.
Part of Broader India Investment
Amazon said the expansion forms part of its previously announced investment of more than ₹2,800 crore (around $300 million) in India to strengthen its operations network and improve safety, health and financial wellbeing measures for associates.
The company also highlighted its Ashray initiative, which provides rest facilities for delivery associates at high-footfall locations.
These centres offer amenities such as air-conditioned seating, drinking water, washrooms, charging points and first-aid facilities. It plans to expand the Ashray network from 100 to 250 centres by the end of 2026, Amazon said.