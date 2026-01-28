Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash: How ‘Dada’ Managed Maharashtra's Big Portfolios

The aircraft was en route from Mumbai to Baramati and crash-landed at the destination at around 8.45 am. “The aircraft VT-SSK was attempting to land when it went off the side of the runway and crashed,” Hindustan Times reported, quoting Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware. Along with Ajit Pawar, a personal security officer, an attendant, and two crew members—including the pilot-in-command and the first officer—were on board. As per initial information, no one survived the crash.