Maharashtra Govt Tables Supplementary Demands of ₹75,286 Crore

The state has proposed ₹15,721.08 crore for the revenue and forest departments. It has also allocated ₹6,103 crore for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to eligible women beneficiaries, and ₹5,024.48 crore to the Women and Child Development Department for implementing other welfare schemes, as per the documents tabled in the House.