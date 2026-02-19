US Weighs Iran Strike as Military Buildup Intensifies; Trump Yet to Decide

The US is considering a strike on Iran this weekend as air and naval deployments increase in West Asia.
Trump has not taken a final decision, even as nuclear talks continue through Omani mediation.
Iran has warned of shutting the Strait of Hormuz if attacked, raising risks to global oil supply and regional stability.
The US is weighing launching a strike against Iran this weekend following a significant buildup of air and naval forces in West Asia, reports said. According to a CNN report, US President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision on whether to authorize such action.
The threat from Washington comes despite Iran and the US reaching an understanding on Tuesday on the main “guiding principles” aimed at resolving the longstanding dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme. However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said this does not mean a deal is imminent.
Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner led the diplomatic delegation, with talks mediated by Oman. According to reports citing US officials, the Iranian delegation said it would “come back in the next two weeks with detailed proposals to address some of the open gaps in our positions.”
The US has accelerated its military buildup in recent weeks in an attempt to pressure Tehran into agreeing to a new nuclear deal, amid domestic political turmoil in Iran. Trump has previously said a “regime change” in Tehran may be the best outcome. However, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that any US attempt to overthrow his government would fail.
According to the CNN report, citing sources, the White House has been informed that the military could be ready to strike by the weekend. Other sources said Trump has privately discussed the matter and weighed the likely consequences of military action.
On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Washington expects Tehran to provide more details on its negotiating position next week. She declined to comment on the possibility of military action within that timeframe. “I’m not going to set deadlines on behalf of the president of the United States,” Leavitt said. “Diplomacy is always his first option.”
Amid a lack of clarity from the White House, geopolitical tensions in the region remain high. The USS Gerald R. Ford, the most advanced carrier strike group in the US fleet, is expected to arrive in West Asia this weekend. US Air Force assets stationed in the UK are also being moved closer to the region, CNN reported.
Tehran has previously threatened to shut down the strait to commercial shipping if it is attacked, a move that could choke off a fifth of global oil flows and drive up crude prices. Meanwhile, ahead of Ramadan, officials from other Western allies in the region have warned that an attack during the Muslim holy month could trigger major destabilisation.